Related tools
This is a list of tools which are related with the gitmoji convention.
- gitmoji-changelog: A changelog generator for gitmoji.
- gitmemoji: A game to learn gitmojis.
- gitmoji-browser-extension: The Gitmoji extension to easily search and copy gitmojis.
- gitmoji-vscode: Gitmoji tool for git commit messages in VS Code
- gitmoji-intellij-plugin: A Jetbrains suite plugin to easily add gitmoji when committing
- gitmoji-sublimetext: A Sublime Text plugin to add emojis in git commit messages.
- gitimoji: A Gitmoji App for macOS.
- gitmoji-atom: Gitmoji for Atom
- gitmoji-regex: A Gitmoji::Regex for Ruby.
- traymoji: A Electron Tray App for Gitmojis
- alfred-gitmoji: Gitmoji Workflow for Alfred
- gitmojiapp: A Flutter Gitmoji App for macOS, Linux, and Windows
- githubmoji: A Firefox addon that adds a predictive gitmoji picker to GitHub commit message inputs.
- gitmoji-changelog-action: GitHub Action for gitmoji-changelog
- raycast-gitmoji-search: Gitmoji extension for Raycast
- gitmoji-fuzzy-hook: Fuzzy finder git-commit-hook for prepending a gitmoji (cmd & GUI).
- genmoji: Gitmoji commit message generation using AI
- gitmoji-plus-flow-launcher: A flow launcher plugin to search and copy gitmojis