About
Gitmoji is an emoji guide for GitHub commit messages. Aims to be a standarization cheatsheet - guide for using emojis on GitHub's commit messages.
Using emojis on commit messages provides an easy way of identifying the purpose or intention of a commit with only looking at the emojis used. As there are a lot of different emojis I found the need of creating a guide that can help to use emojis easier.
This project is Open Source, that means everyone can participate, suggesting, discussing and adding new emojis. Take a look at the contributing section and guidelines for contributing.
Using gitmoji with gitmoji-cli
An easy solution for using gitmoji from your command line, is to install gitmoji-cli. A gitmoji interactive client for using emojis on commit messages.
$ npm i -g gitmoji-cli
Specification
To understand how to use gitmoji properly, please check the official specification here 👈.
Contributing to gitmoji
Contributing to gitmoji is a piece of 🍰! This project is a static website built with Next.js. All the gitmojis displayed are rendered from a JSON file. Before submitting any pull request, please follow these steps:
- Create an issue filling the template.
- After discussing the idea, feature or suggestion, read the contribution docs.
- Create a fork of gitmoji.
- Create a new branch with the feature name. (Eg: add-emoji-deploy, fix-website-header)
- Make your changes and send a pull request .