About

Gitmoji is an emoji guide for GitHub commit messages. Aims to be a standarization cheatsheet - guide for using emojis on GitHub's commit messages.

Using emojis on commit messages provides an easy way of identifying the purpose or intention of a commit with only looking at the emojis used. As there are a lot of different emojis I found the need of creating a guide that can help to use emojis easier.

This project is Open Source, that means everyone can participate, suggesting, discussing and adding new emojis. Take a look at the contributing section and guidelines for contributing.

Using gitmoji with gitmoji-cli

An easy solution for using gitmoji from your command line, is to install gitmoji-cli. A gitmoji interactive client for using emojis on commit messages.

$ npm i -g gitmoji-cli

Specification

To understand how to use gitmoji properly, please check the official specification here 👈.

Contributing to gitmoji

Contributing to gitmoji is a piece of 🍰! This project is a static website built with Next.js. All the gitmojis displayed are rendered from a JSON file. Before submitting any pull request, please follow these steps:

  1. Create an issue filling the template.
  2. After discussing the idea, feature or suggestion, read the contribution docs.
  3. Create a fork of gitmoji.
  4. Create a new branch with the feature name. (Eg: add-emoji-deploy, fix-website-header)
  5. Make your changes and send a pull request .