About

Gitmoji is an emoji guide for GitHub commit messages. Aims to be a standarization cheatsheet - guide for using emojis on GitHub's commit messages.

Using emojis on commit messages provides an easy way of identifying the purpose or intention of a commit with only looking at the emojis used. As there are a lot of different emojis I found the need of creating a guide that can help to use emojis easier.

This project is Open Source, that means everyone can participate, suggesting, discussing and adding new emojis. Take a look at the contributing section and guidelines for contributing.