You can extend Gitmoji and make it your own, but in case you want to follow the official specification, please continue reading 👀

Shortcode vs Unicode format

You'll notice that when using emojis in commits, it's possible to use either the shortcode or the unicode format.

The difference between both is that the unicode represents the emoji itself while the shortcode is a text representation of the emoji that will be converted to the unicode character when rendered on a Git platform, such as GitHub, GitLab etc.

Both approaches are completely fine, you can choose the one you're most comfortable and suits you best. Let's understand the pros and cons of each approach so you can decide on it:

Unicode

Pros ✅

It represents the actual emoji no external systems are needed.

Better git log.

Easier to type.

Takes less characters of the commit title.

Cons ❌

Might not be supported in all terminals / operating systems.

Shortcode

Pros ✅

Supported everywhere as it's a text representation of the emoji.

Cons ❌